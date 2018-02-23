Lagos Commissioner charges civil servants to maintain state’s competitive edge

Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Dr. AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef, has called on civil servants in the state to think less of themselves, but rather, of what more they could do for the state. This, he said, was the only way, they could be sought after as 21st Century leaders capable of achieving maximal positive impact on others.

Dr. AbdulLateef, who gave the charge at a three-day Retreat in Golfview Hotel, Ikeja, with the theme: “Systemic Growth Strategies in The 21st Century”, organised for staff of his Ministry, commended the civil servants for being part of the winning team that has contributed to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s numerous unprecedented accomplishments, making it, according to him, practically unfeasible for any opposition to emerge and contest against the governor, 12 months to the 2019 elections.

The Commissioner affirmed that though the civil servants had done much and had contributed to the tremendous competitive advantage which the state had been enjoying, they could achieve more and better by being “original”, in order to achieve far-reaching, sustainable and comprehensive addition of values to the vision and goals of the Ministry and by extension, the state.

He reiterated that the advantages being enjoyed by the state were bound to further rise exponentially in the coming months, through the wind of positive changes emanating from the numerous ongoing infrastructural developments across the five divisions of the state, in tandem with implementation of innovative socio-economic reforms.

He explained further that members of staff could be “original” by being truthful to themselves; which was knowing their shortcomings and areas of competence.

He called on staff to show more willingness to work on their areas of comparative advantage in order to develop competences, increase ability and skill, and be functional and effective team players.

“This Retreat, therefore, is about development of individual members of staff to be 21st Century leaders, who will be able to develop others.”

AbdulLateef enjoined participants to be more strategic in all their doings, by implementing activities predicated on well thought-out plans and creative processes.

While encouraging participants to always motivate subordinates, he enjoined them to do self appraisals, define purposes in life and let values drive the purposes, if they must achieve desired goals for themselves as individuals, and for their Ministry, by working together as a team.

Speaking further, AbdulLateef, said the Retreat was also designed to develop capacity of Staff, for them to be familiar with new ways of doing business, and in the most unusual way.

According to him, “Staff are expected to be more proactive in thinking and actions, which is an essential pre-requisite for personal integrity and self efficacy.

Staff must develop attitude of self-awareness and self-recognition; be dynamic to meet emerging challenges in a rapidly evolving world.

And above all, staff must have a definite purpose – for it is when you know your purpose that you will be able to set your goals – and goals are achieved based on both internal operating capacities and external support and legitimacy.”

He emphasised that civil servants must always work with implementable plans, which outcomes would translate to greater advantage for the state government.

While welcoming the Management Staff of the Ministry of Home Affairs to the Retreat, Mrs. Toyin Awoseyi, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, stated that the event was undertaken to broaden staff knowledge on relevant aspects of managerial skills, such as: Interpersonal, Communication, Leadership and Mentoring Skills, that would put staff in good position for increased productivity towards ensuring the realisation of the Ministry’s ministerial mandate.

According to the Permanent Secretary, civil servants would be most relevant in the scheme of things in the years to come, and enjoined them to be prepared and ready for change, as change is the only constant thing in life.

She encouraged participants to avail themselves of the full benefits of the Retreat as it offered opportunity for sharpening of skills for better service delivery.