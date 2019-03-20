Lagos collapse Building: Sanwo-Olu woman leader supports victims with gift items, cash

By Patrick Okohue

One of the Woman Leaders in Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mrs Ola Williams, has commiserated with victims of the collapsed building at Itafaaji area of Lagos Island, which claimed the lives of at least 20 people including school children, with many injured.

Williams, who visited hospitals with her group, Asiwaju for Life/Sanwoolu Babes, where some of the survivors are receiving treatments, distributed funds and food items to the patients, while praying for their quick recovery.

The Woman Leader described the incident as “very sad and unfortunate”, lamenting that it was most pathetic that pupils in the course of their statutory primary education met such a tragic end.

“As a mother I feel the pains and I’m very sad that little pupils during their primary education died so untimely as a result of this incident,” Williams lamented.

She called on the government to bring to book any individual linked to the collapse of the building, adding that appropriate measures must be taken to forestall further occurrence.

Some of the health facilities Williams visited include Lagos Island General Hospital, Macy Hospital, Island Health Centre, amongst others.

Also, the Woman Leader, who was a guest with her group at an event to commemorate the role of women in the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari, shortly after her visits to the hospitals, commended the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, for her response and gesture towards the victims.

Aisha Buhari had with wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, who were in Lagos at the weekend to celebrate the significant contributions of women towards President Buhari’s reelection victory at the polls and also visited hospitals where the victims are on admission to sympathise and encourage them as well as their relatives.

Williams appreciated Mrs Buhari for being responsive to the plight of women and children, just as she commended her for recognising the roles played at various levels by the women folks in the reelection of the president.

“She is a true First Lady, a mother and a wife for being supportive to the victims of the collapsed building, especially the children,” Williams told our correspondent.

“I also give it to her for acknowledging the roles played by women in the just concluded polls which saw the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo. This is a victory for all.”

Williams further called on political leaders to honour women in their administrations by giving them prominence in various capacities.

Earlier in her address, the wife of the President specifically acknowledged the All Progressives Congress (APC), National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Lagos women for their efforts in actualising the reelection of President Buhari.

She also appreciated all Lagosians for the success recorded by APC in the elections.

The First Lady commended wives of various APC governors for having to mobilise women and youths to achieve the victory.

“Your significant contributions from the APC National Leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to you women are well appreciated,” she said, adding “I want all Nigerians to join hands with the Buhari led APC government to achieve the agenda of the next level.”

She further assured that the President and the party would ensure that the new cabinet members are loyalists.