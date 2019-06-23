Alade Tasma

The Chief Whip of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Rotimi Abiru has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari on the proposed ban of the Almajiri Schools in the Northern part of the country.

Abiru who represents Shomolu Constituency 02 at the State legislative arm stated this in an interview with Assembly correspondents at his Alausa Ikeja office complex.

He said “no nation develops without education. It’s time we make it a serious offence across the states in Nigeria for any parent or guardian to deny any child primary and secondary education, so that we can realise the country of our dream of peace, unity and progress,” Abiru stated.

The lawmaker explained that the billions of dollars spent on insurgency annually in the national budget in the North and some other parts of the country is as a result of negligence of the educational system over the years.

He stressed that education is inevitable for any child, therefore, any responsible government must ensure that education get its priority place for development in any society.

Abiru therefore commended President Buhari on the latest move on Almajiri schools and urged affected state governors to implement this policy in their various states so that the nation can take zits pride among educationally developed nations of the world.