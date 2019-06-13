Lagos businesswoman murdered

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Chioma Joseph

The Police in Lagos has launched an investigation into the murder of a businesswoman in the state, Abimbola Ayanwale.

Ayanwale was reportedly murdered by yet-to-be identified persons on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Maryland area of Lagos.

It was gathered that Ayanwale had returned home from her shop on Monday evening, shortly after which she had received a call from an unknown person at 8pm.

She had left her house in Ikeja, only for her dead body to be found in Maryland at about 10:30pm the same day.

CCTV footage obtained from a shop close to Maryland Mall, had showed how Ayanwale’s body was thrown out of a yellow-colour commercial bus.

Speaking on the incident, her close friend, who chose to remain anonymous insisted it is a clear case of murder, carried out be someone who knew her.

She said none of Ayanwale’s valuables was touched, neither was any body part missing.

The source revealed that her hands and legs were tied up and that she was shot before been thrown out of the vehicle.

Contacted to confirm if any arrest had been made, the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Elkana Bala, a Deputy Superintendent of Police said, ” We have launched an indept investigation into the case, and we cannot give details at this stage please.”