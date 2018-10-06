Lagos Birthdays debuts

ALLI, Mutiat

A foremost entertainment company in Lagos Nigeria; In-House Entertainment Limited has concluded plans to start something new in Nigeria, starting from Lagos, which is the commercial hub of Africa. The company is known for berthing innovative and entertaining ideas that generally contribute positively to individual lives as well as corporate organizations. Their latest baby is “Lagos Birthdays”.

Speaking with select media platforms recently at their Ikeja office, the CEO of In-House Entertainment, Ambassador Ayo George said “we conducted a research and we discovered that for whatever reasons, a lot of Nigerians, especially those residing in Lagos, love to have a splendid birthday but may not have the financial capacity to make this happen, and apart from the finance, some residents don’t just know how to go about putting together something classy and beautiful. We decided to create a concept that allows celebrants pay a token and have a birthday alongside other birthday mates from their month, at a very exquisite restaurant or lounge, with celebrities, artistes, VIPs, and the media in attendance.

“We realized that there are at least 2million Lagosians having their birthdays each month. We would be putting this gig together monthly for about 200 people, because we intend to make every event a very classy event, with buffet, drinks, red carpets, music, dance, TV interviews, games and lots more, all at a token each month, we all want a fairytale birthday, don’t we? Our social media handles are active already on instagram and twitter”, he concluded.

The debut edition of the Lagos Birthdays is expected to be in November at a very fancy and exquisite restaurant in Lagos.