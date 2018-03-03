Lagos Big Boy E-Money Celebrates

Billionaire and CEO of 5star music is another Lagos big boy that needs little or no introduction. The younger brother to Nigerian famous singer, Kingsley Okonkwo popularly known as KCee has been rated among the most industrious cool dude whose taste for luxuries knows no bound.

And saying that he has money and he surely knows how to enjoy it to the fullest is an understatement judging from his palatial mansion in Omole, Ikeja, Lagos.

Last week, friends, family, business associate and other well-wishers gathered to celebrate his 36th birthday bash in his multi-million naira abode. The birthday bash had crème-de-la-crème from the entertainment industry, top personalities and business moguls in attendance.