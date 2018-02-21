Lagos begins training of workforce for higher performance

The Lagos State government has begun a two-day training session for the state’s public service. The purpose of the training – according to the Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Dr. Akintola Benson Oke, who represented Governor Akinwunmi Ambode at the event is to begin the monumental task of helping every officer of the Lagos State Public Service become more impactful, influential and productive to such degrees that the output of the civil service will inspire Lagosians.

Speaking on the theme, “Coaching For Higher Performance”, Oke stressed that the ultimate for all organisations is to attain that optimal state of performance and effectiveness where its units, teams and departments are headed by persons who understand what leadership means, those who have developed their leadership potentials and have enhanced their performance skills.

“It is only at such a point in time that organisations can experience exponential growth. However, no matter how often or how seriously one discusses the importance of leadership skills for every officer of the Lagos State Public Service, the efforts would be meaningless and would amount to undertaking a journey without a map unless and until a clear path to acquiring the critical leadership skills is created and adopted.

“The creation and adoption of such a path is the purpose of this two-day training workshop. Once the Lagos State Public Service is able to attain that optimal state of effectiveness and productivity through the aid of coaching, no problem will be too complicated, no task too herculean, no challenge too huge, and no task too complicated for it to confront head-on,” he said.

The Commissioner said the present administration was poised to invest in every public officer by designing and delivering coaching instructions that would increase the knowledge and skills of every officer such that the multiplier effect on the public service would be dynamism, responsiveness, effectiveness, machine-like precision and exponential productivity.

“Coaching in organisations and leadership settings is also an invaluable tool for developing people across a wide range of needs.

The benefits of coaching are many: 80 percent of people who receive coaching report increased self confidence, and over 70 percent benefit from improved work performance, relationships and more effective communication skills. 86 percent of companies report that they recouped their investment on coaching and more,” he added.

The Commissioner ended by saying coaching provides an invaluable space for personal development and that it affords employees the opportunity to learn new strategies for communicating which may improve confidence.