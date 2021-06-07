Lagos begins cash-for-trash to manage waste

According to the Lagos State Government, it has launched an advocacy campaign to encourage proper plastic trash disposal in order to prevent pollution.

It went on to say that by launching waste-to-wealth projects, residents would be rewarded in exchange for recyclable rubbish, lowering the state’s climate change impact.

Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, the General Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, said this on Friday during a sensitization walk organized in conjunction with the Cleaning Practitioners Association of Nigeria to mark the 2021 World Environment Day.

“Waste-to-wealth is a sustainable international initiative that is recognized worldwide with the goal of generating less waste, encouraging reusable materials, and promoting recycling and waste conversion to new products, which translates into income generation and job opportunities for our people,” she explained.

According to Fasawe, the cash-for-trash program will curb indiscriminate plastics dumping in drains and waterways, as well as food and water pollution.

“We made our offer appealing and paid greater than market prices to promote plastic recovery and attitude change to gain support for our campaign,” she added.