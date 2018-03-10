Lagos assures on retention of excellence status through strategic management culture

Lagos State Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pensions, Dr. Akintola Benson has urged the Head of various MDAs in the state to embrace strategic management culture in order to ensure the State maintain the leading position among its counterparts in Nigeria.

Dr. Benson gave the charge during a ‘Strategic Management Workshop’ organised by the state government for Directors in conjunction with Human Capital Management and Solutions LTD.

The commissioner in his opening remark harps on the importance and inevitability of strategy, strategic planning and management in organisational management for effective service delivery.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the team of facilitators for this programme will situate the topic of the training within the present circumstances of the Lagos state public service with a view to identifying the areas where the service may have to evolve, new innovation or reposition for better delivery “,Dr Benson said.

Also speaking at the 2 -day workshop tagged “Embracing a Culture of Strategic Management in the Lagos State Public Service”, the Director of planning, Mr. Ayodeji Aruna said the training programme is a demonstration of the confidence placed on the state civil service which is driving the machinery of government.

Mr Aruna urged the participants to go back to their desk better informed to deliver quality service, so as to ensure that Lagos state continues to maintain its position as the centre of excellence among the states in Nigeria.

Hon. Adedayo Famakinwa, representing Ajeromi/Ifelodun Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly, who held forte for the Speaker of the house at the event, reiterated the commitment of Governor Akinwumi Ambode led administration to ensure a better Lagos.

Famakinwa also use the opportunity to laud the efforts of the governor to engender various developmental strides in the state, stating that the training would go a long way to effectively reposition the state to serve the people better.