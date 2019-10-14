The 40 members of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday rose in unison to pass a vote of confidence on the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa.

This was sequel to a motion on matter of Urgent Matter of Public Importance raised by Hon. Tunde Braimoh representing Kosofe Constituency 2 at plenary.

Braimoh had said in his submission that the Speaker had done very well since he assumed office with his leadership style and people oriented Motions and Bills that have changed the lives of the people of the state.

He went further to eulogise the speaker for doing a good job, saying, “I, Hon. Tunde Braimoh, representing the good people of Kosofe Constituency 2 hereby move and propose that a vote of total confidence be passed on the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa,” he said.

Hon. Tunde Braimoh

This was supported by Hon. Rasheed Makinde, representing Ifako/Ijaiye Constituency 2 and it was then adopted as the decision of the whole lawmakers in the House through a voice vote.

This motion which generated a lot of positive response from all the 40 members of the House on the fully attended sitting, except for two members, Hon. Moshood Oshun, Mainland 2 and Desmond Olushola Elliot, Surulere 1, both of whom had earlier taken excuse from the floor.

Many political watchers have however wondered what necessitated the vote of confidence in a House that seem to be working in harmony without much internal wrangling.

Some have also suggested that the vote of confidence may not be unconnected with the controversies surrounding recent moves by the House to probe some actions of the former governor of the state, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, which has seem some groups also marching of the House in support of the planned action of the House.

This planned probe some argued may have led to a controversial and an unverified article accusing the Speaker of varied allegations of wrong doings.

The article authored by one David Adedayo A. with the #PROBEOBASA, had alleged that “the reckless and irresponsible appetite of the Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Honorable Mudashiru Obasa for fleecing state fund and engaging in illicit sexual relationships leading to the destruction of the matrimony of junior staff of the State’s Assembly who are made to buckle under the pressure of his sexual demands, have become exposed.

“The greed of the Speaker for brazen cornering of state funds and insatiable sexual escapade at the expense of vulnerable junior officers became impossible to manage for the party and like a Frankenstein monster has popped out of its bottle.

“As this paper goes to the press, the Speaker is sponsoring a protest against the former Governor of the state, Akinwunmi Ambode as a decoy to divert attention from the emerging scandal and to impress upon party leaders that he is doing their bidding and working in the party’s interest.

“Obasa’s resort to this anti-Ambode rhetoric was the same tactic he used at the height of the former Governor’s travail in seeking a second term.

“While Obasa pretended to engage in a pro-party feud against the former Governor, he was helping himself to extract and extort personal gains which included the purchase of a bullet proof car for him which retail price was less than N100 Million (One Hundred Million Naira) but was receipted for N300 Million Naira (Three Hundred Million Naira) – inflated by a whopping 200%.

“Another case at the heart of a discord between him and his colleagues was the unilateral purchase of vehicles for members of the Assembly which he made without recourse to due process and with the purchase hugely inflated.

“Evidences abound as to the litany of fictitious companies used by Obasa as fronts for cornering public contracts and as conduit pipes to siphon the Assembly’s funds.

The most notorious of these companies is De-Kingrun Multipurpose Nigeria Limited with CAC Registration Number RC: 748741 with his six children as shareholders, with No. 27, African Church Street, Ifako, Agege, Lagos as its operational address.

“His partner in crime in all these has been the Clerk of the House, Mr. Azeez Sanni Adebowale who has become a pliant tool in the hand of the Speaker for all shades of dirty deals,” the statement alleged among many other things that quoted no source or any attempt at cross checking the facts.”

But the lawmakers perhaps trying to debunk the possible effect of the said story and to clear any air about any friction in the House took time to speak on the relationship with the speaker.

Hon. Yinka Ogundimu (Agege 2) stated that Obasa had been a blessing to the Assembly and that he had done a lot as the Speaker of the House, while Hon. Fatai Mojeed (Ibeju Lekki 1) recalled that few weeks ago, the people of Lagos State celebrated the achievements of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, adding that this was made possible because of the activities of the House.

He added that Obasa initiated the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Commission (LNSC) bill, which he said made the state safer.

In the view of Hon. Abiodun Tobun (Epe 1) the Lagos State House of Assembly and Speaker Obasa stand above a common standard of excellence, “You are bold, and courageous. You were insistence that the parliament must go beyond the common standard of excellence.

Court sentences teenager to 9 months imprisonment for burglary, theft

“You cannot buy experience, you have got this over the years, and no one can buy it in the market. We are behind you as you have been elected by us and sovereignty belongs to the people. On behalf of the people of Epe Constituency 1, I would say that we are behind you,” he said.

In his view, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti Osa 2) described Obasa as a role model, and a trail blazer.

Yishawu stressed that Obasa had taken the Assembly high and that his depth of knowledge is high, while stressing that his understanding of the economy of Lagos State as former chairman of the House Committee on Budget was second to none.

While lending his voice to the matter, Hon. Bisi Yusuff (Alimosho Constituency 1) stated that Speaker Obasa was courageous and that he believed in the cause of Lagos State House of Assembly and in that of Lagos State.

“You can be very stubborn, but it is always for a cause. The House is above an individual or anybody. Out of the three arms of government only the legislature was not regarded, but you have raised the bar, so you can continue to be stubborn,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Wasiu Sanni-Eshinlokun, who also spoke on the matter, said that he aligned with all the accolades being showered on the Speaker.

Eshinlokun attested that the Lagos State House of Assembly was doing very well in the 9th Assembly, adding that this rubbed off on the Speaker of the House.

While wishing the Speaker well, Eshinlokun said that this was just the beginning and that they expected that the lawmakers would blaze so many trails in the 9th Assembly.

Also speaking, the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Sanai Agunbiade (Ikorodu 1) said that for an executive to accomplish good things it must have good legislature.

Agunbiade added that the legislature could not be successful without good leaders, which he said is headed by the Speaker.

He said that it was unanimous that Speaker Obasa, who he called the symbol of the Lagos State House of Assembly, had been very impressive.

“Since the tenure is not ending today it means you still need to do more works. I pray that God will give you more wisdom and more grace to do the work,” he said.

In his comments, Hon. Noheem Adams (Eti Osa 1) said that if people were showering accolades on the Speaker, he deserved it, and that it was not a fallacy.

He said: “Your bill on LNSC that became law, anti-kidnapping law, Cancer Institute Law as well as the promotion of Yoruba Language Law have become very important.

You were given several awards and you were made the Chairman of Conference of Speakers as part of your good deeds,” he said.

In his view, the Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Rotimi Abiru said that irrespective of the differences that the lawmakers might have had, they all stood firm behind the Speaker on his leadership.

The Deputy Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Olumuyiwa Jimoh commended the Speaker for the anti-kidnapping law, LNSC Law and the Yoruba Compulsion law.

Jimoh stated that Obasa had done well as a lawmaker and Speaker, adding, “I join my colleagues to pass a vote of confidence on you.”

In his comment, Hon. Adedamola Richard Kasunmu (Ikeja 2) described Speaker Obasa as a renowned politician with a good sense of equity and good judgment.

Kasunmu emphasised that the Speaker was one of the masters of the game, and that even the Speaker of Uganda made reference to his achievements as a performing Speaker.

“All the way to the United States of America and other parts of Africa you are recognised because you understand the workings of the legislature. You do this in conjunction with the executive and judiciary. You are one of the best Speakers of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“A lot of resolutions and laws have been passed under your tenure. I want to also join others to support your leadership,” he said.

Hon. David Setonji (Badagry 2) reiterated that the creation of LSNC was based on the initiative of Obasa, which he said had reinforced the security of Lagos State as he said that they work with other security agencies in the state.

He also made reference to the stakeholders meeting held annually by the House, adding that this had never happened in the country and that others have copied it.

“Whatever happens outside does not concern us because you are doing well. We are solidly behind you, we pray that you will end your tenure well,” he said.

Hon. Victor Akande (Ojo 1) said that he was a living witness to the leadership style and wisdom of the Speaker.

“When we came here in the 8th Assembly, seven out of eight PDP lawmakers joined you because of your style. For being an embodiment of knowledge, I say thank you.

During the primaries, you called all of us individually as a good leader and father. You are a selfless leader and a man of unflinching dexterity.

“You are the only man that allows live streaming of the proceedings of the House. You have my support,” he said.

In his comments, Hon. Rotimi Olowo (Shomolu 1) said that he could attest to Speaker Obasa’s administrative acumen, and that he had done a lot to make the lawmakers visible in their constituencies.

Olowo added that Obasa had made them relevant among their people through the stakeholders meeting, “The training you exposed us to have also improved us as members of the House.

“The movement of Lagos State to the next level has also shown your good leadership style. You always want to ensure that Lagos State is not enmeshed in debts. You have sponsored bills and motions through proxies in the House.

“You are a selfless man as you ensure that you defended the autonomy of both the legislature and the judiciary.

“You even discussed this with President Muhammadu Buhari. You are a self made man, you are a selfless man and a great man,” he stated.

This was corroborated by Hon. Nurein Akinsanya, (Mushin 1), who described Obasa as a boss, who he said could not be compared with any other lawmaker in the Assembly.

He urged him to continue to rule the House “because you are treating us well. You are not money conscious. I will like to support the motion that you should go on with your good works.”

While also following the line of others, Hon. Ibrahim Layode (Badagry 1) however cautioned the Speaker not to be carried away, noting that though he was doing very well, that there are still many areas where he needs to improve on.

Layode stressed that the House which was inaugurated 40 years ago , is before the whole world which is watching their proceedings, “they would see that we are celebrating one of us.

“I want to plead that you should continue to do what you have been doing, which made people to praise you.

“I don’t want you to be carried away by the accolades despite all that our people have said.

“The reward for hardwork is more work. Look at the direction of where you have not been doing well. We can still discuss on some of these areas, where you have not done well later.”

Other lawmakers also spoke on the matter and eulogised Speaker Obasa for his leadership style.

Responding, Obasa thanked the members for their comments, stressing that all what the lawmakers had said would not have been possible without their support.

“You have been able to sustain the House as being above common standard of excellence.

“In the past, people used to come to the Assembly once, but now people have been coming twice, three times, four times and even five times. It means we have all been doing well which is why people have been returning us.

“We have contributed a lot to the development of democracy. I want to urge you all to continue to do your best for the state,” he said.

The Speaker thanked all those that had been pointing his attention to areas of importance including the staff of the Assembly, and promised to continue to protect the interest of the lawmakers and that of the Assembly generally.

Though the Speaker may still be basking in the euphoria of the Vote of Confidence, some people have advised that he should keep watching his back, especially in the wake of the ongoing investigations into some activities of the former governor, Mr. Ambode, while in office, as more missiles may still fly his way and it will take more than the vote of confidence by his members to convince the public about some allegations that those digging up dirt about him may unearth