Lagos Assembly: Tinubu, best man for the Job

Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), was identified by members of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday as the only man capable of steering the country’s ship from 2023 as President.

The lawmakers made the statement during a plenary session in which they congratulated Tinubu on his 69th birthday, with some paying tribute to the former Lagos State governor.

Tinubu was described as an enigma and a man of honor who, based on his intellect and love for the people, deserved to be honored and given the opportunity to serve his country at the highest level.

The Assembly also congratulated Oba Saheed Elegushi of Ikateland on his 45th birthday, as well as Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a former Inspector General of Police, on his 75th birthday.