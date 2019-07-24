Tasma Alade, Lagos

Worried by the recurrent incidents of flooding in Lagos State, the state House of Assembly, on Tuesday, set up a five-man ad hoc committee to look into blockages of canal and waste disposal in the state metropolis.

This followed a motion on the matter of urgent public importance raised by Noheem Adams (APC-Eti-Osa 1) and seconded by Prince Bisi Yusuff (APC-Alimosho I) on the floor of the House.

Adams recalled that there was an Executive Order by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on May 30 where the governor declared state of emergency on the Environment in Lagos State.

According to him, the state should look into the issue of environmental challenges and degradation in the state.

Adams wondered that “is there any improvement in waste management since the Executive Order was issued? It has improved in some parts of the state such as my area, Eti-Osa Constituency 1, but it is not so in some other parts of the state.

“There is a way we need to manage our waste in the state. We generate 13,000 metric tonnes of waste daily in the state, but how do we turn them to wealth. Lagos state is being flooded daily during rainy season due to the way we manage our environment,” he said.

Adams urged the state Ministry of the Environment to evacuate the waterways in the state, adding that most of the drainages in the state were not being evacuated.

The lawmaker took turns to lament the environmental situation in the state, and called on residents to change their attitude to the environment.

Yusuff, who called for attitudinal change among residents, added that the government could not do it alone. According to him, refuse remains a source of power and wealth in some countries, but not in Nigeria, especially in Lagos.

Contributing, Rotimi Olowo (APC-Somolu I) said that many roads were not passable due to flooding occasioned by blocked canals.

Also speaking, Tunde Braimoh (APC-Kosofe II) called on the House to probe and look into what the office of the waste management had been able to do in the last two years.

According to Braimoh, there is the need to call local governments to order to assist the state government in the quest of drains clearing.

Mrs. Mojisola Alli-Macaulay (APC-Amuwo-Odofin I), who stressed the need for orientation and attitudinal change on environment, advocated the creation of a unit at the Ministry of Information for public enlightenment and orientation.

In his comment, the Majority Leader of the House, Mr. Sanai Agunbiade (APC-Ikorodu I), urged the House to collate the drainages that required attention in their constituencies for proper monitoring.

Announcing members of the ad hoc committee, the Speaker of the House, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, said that it would be headed by Mr. Moshood Oshun (APC-Lagos Mainland II).

Members of the committee are Messrs Olayiwola Olawale (Mushin II), Folajimi Mohammed (Ikeja I), Tijani Suraju (Ojo II) and Adedamola Kasunmu (Ikeja II).

Obasa urged the committee to visit some of the canals, the Lagos state Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and report back to the House in one week.