Lagos Assembly members in Finland on study visit

The Speaker of the Finnish Parliament Mrs. Paula Risikko received a delegation from Lagos State House Assembly, at the Parliament of Finland in Helsinki on Wednesday.

The delegation was led by Rt. Honourable Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, Speaker of Lagos State House Assembly.

Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria, Pirjo Suomela-Chowdhury in a statement to thebDaily Times on Wednesday, said that the parliamentarians from Lagos embarked on a week-long study visit to Finland, learning about the Finnish education system.

Mrs. Risikko, who mentioned to the delegation that she was actually a teacher herself before her political career, emphasized that well educated teachers are the basis of a good quality education system.

She also noted that contacts between the two countries in recent times had become more frequent, especially at Ministerial level, and that she hoped that the same would happen between Parliaments as well.

The Ambassador said that members of the Nigerian delegation told the Speaker of the Finnish Parliament that they were on a mission to develop the education system in Lagos.

She quotes the lawmakers as saying “they wanted to learn from the successes of Finland in creating one of the best education systems in the world.