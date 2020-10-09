Lagos Assembly meets over #EndSARS protest

The Lagos State House of Assembly has held an emergency sitting over the ongoing #EndSARS protest in the state.

Daily Times reports that the meeting came after some youths kept vigil at the entrance of the Assembly on Thursday over police brutality and extortion.

The emergency sitting was presided over by the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa.

They also called on the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, to provide protection for the protesters, while they express their grievances.

READ ALSO: Ondo: Politicians import thugs, ammunitions ahead of election — YIAGA

According to the Punch, among the seven-point resolution passed after an extensive deliberation was that the Senate and the House of Representatives should carry out a probe of the allegations against F-SARS including killing, maiming and dehumanising of Nigerians.

The House resolved that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State should protect End-SARS Protesters in the state and ensure that they are not molested and that he should stop unwarranted molestation of the youths by the FSARS and its counterparts in the State.

They demanded that the Senate President and the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives should institute a public enquiry on the extra-judicial activities, killings, maiming and dehumanisation of the youths by the Anti- Robbery Squad; and ensure that the victims are duly compensated while erring officers sanctioned appropriately.

“SARS should be proscribed and a new security outfit which will be more efficient with clearly spelt out code of conduct and rule of engagements be established while sanction is imposed for the misdemeanour.

“Mr President should ensure that culpable officials of SARS receive the punishment as prescribed by the National Assembly,” the lawmakers stated in their resolution.

The Assembly also directed its Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Public Petitions to “liaise with the Commissioner of Police and Attorney General of the State to fashion out ways and means to address allegations of ruthlessness and extrajudicial killings contained in the petition against SARS in the state”.

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was also urged to engage relevant institutions “to protect lives and property in the state such that phones, laptops and other means of communication belonging to youths are not confiscated indiscriminately without a warrant.”