The Lagos State House of Assembly has called for the ban on sale and consumption of ‘Sokundaye’ a liquid drink hawked by itinerant traders on road side and other hazardous liquid substances in the state.

Moving a motion during plenary on Tuesday seeking the ban, Hon. Akeem Shokunle, said that ‘Sokundaye’ was not a product, and that it is a pure chemical.

Shokunle stated that they took the product to the laboratory, and that the outcome instruction is that it should not be inhaled.

“The chemical is used for embalmment. They would mix it with water, it would not make you high, they only say that it would clear your chest. It is not a regulated product and it is not being approved. It should be banned from the system,” he said.

He then urged the House to call on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Director General of Lagos State Safety Commission, Ministry of Health and Education and NURTW to campaign against the use of the drug.

“We also call on the Ministry of Education to embark on sensitisation of the people of the state,” Shokunle said.

Shokunle explained that ‘Sokundaye’ affects the central nervous system when consumed.

According to him, the sale of harmful substances that weakens the body and poses threat to the health of consumers is increasing in the state.

He added that many consumers of the substance do not know the content of the substance, “Sokundaye is from chlorophyll. It has the capacity to destroy the central nervous system that destroys the kidney.

“It might be the cause of constant kidney problem in the state. The product should be banned,” he added.

Other lawmakers who contributed to the matter, said that they were aware of the continuous sale of the product and others.

“We should call on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to call on the Lagos State Safety Commission to stop the production of ‘Sokundaye’ and other dangerous substances”, the House resolved.

Hon. Tunde Braimoh representing Kosofe 2 in his submission said that 65% of Nigerian population is made up of active youths and that the nation needed to protect them.

He continued, “When the youths consume this kind of product we will have an unhealthy workforce. We should just ban the product if it destroys the nervous system. The state Ministry of Health should empirically analyse the product.”

Hon. Desmond Elliot, in his comments, said that ‘Sokundaye’ was just one of the many substances being abused in Lagos State.

He posited that banning the product was not the solution and that if it was banned others would come up and that this would not solve the problem, “We should orientate the masses on the danger in these products”, said Desmond.

Hon. Rotimi Olowo representing Somolu 1, in his comments, stressed that the future of Nigeria was at risk.

He opined that youths are hooked on Tramadol on a daily basis, saying that there was need to look at the convergence of the youths that consume these products.

“We need to get the necessary agencies to see how this could be stopped.

Also speaking, Hon. Rasheed Makinde stated that the country was going through recession and that this had affected her economy, and social background.

“We see our youths engaging in illicit activities such as 419 and others. When they make money they spend on these products. The family should do more for their children.

“The communal responsibilities of those days are no longer there. The National Agency For Food And Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and National Standard Organisation (NSO) should investigate these products. Even our law enforcement agents take these drinks,” he said.

Also speaking, Mojisola Alli-Macaulay said that the state needed to address the orientation of the people.

She stated that the state should look at the orientation of the young people in the state, which she said was bad.

“The way they behave encourages immorality. The law enforcement agents are also culpable. We need an agency that can re-orientate these young people.

“The issue of banning may not work, we should just change the orientation of the people,” she said.

However, Speaker of the House, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa said that generally, even in the United States of America, they had not stopped the use of drugs.

“But the law has to be stronger when it comes to selling to children. We should not allow children and teenagers to have access to it. What the products are being used for is different from what the producers intend them for.

“We have to stop primary school children from abusing the drugs. We should reach out to the necessary departments in the state Ministry of Health. The Ministries of Information, Health and Education should embark on awareness campaign on these products.

“We also call on market women and men as well as transport workers to embark on campaign against these products,” he said.