The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday confirmed 35 of the 38 nominees of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for appointment as commissioners and special advisers in the state.

The House, however, rejected three of the nominees, Ms. Adekemi Ajayi-Bembe, Obafemi George and Prince Olanrewaju Sanusi during the confirmation on the floor of the House.

The confirmation followed the presentation, debate and adoption of the report of the House 16-man ad hoc committee for screening of the governor’s nominees into the state executive council.

The report was laid and presented by the Chairman of the Committee, Rotimi Abiru, who is also the chief whip of the House.

The committee had on August 1 commenced the screening of the first batch of the nominees comprising 25 nominees and concluded the exercise on August 3.

The committee also on August 15 resumed screening of the second batch of nominees and ended the exercise on August 16.

The confirmed nominees are Tunji Bello, Gbolahan Lawal, Dr. Wale Ahmed, Mrs. Lola Akande, Prince Olanrewaju Elegushi, Hakeem Fahm, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, Afolabi Ayantayo and Samuel Egube.

Others are Mrs. Bolaji Dada, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, Olusegun Dawodu, Mrs. Solape Hammond, Kabiru Abdullahi, Olalere Odusote, Aramide Adeyoye, Dr. Frederick Oladeinde and Olatunbosun Alake.

Also, confirmed were Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), Prof. Akin Abayomi, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, Dr. Idris Salako, Bonu Solomon Saanu, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo and Oluwatoyin Fayinka.

Others include, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, Mrs. Shulamite Adebolu, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Adetokunbo Wahab, Mrs. Ajibola Ponnle, Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke and Ms. Ruth Olusanya.

The remaining confirmed nominees are Gbenga Omotoso, Oladele Ajayi and Joe Igbokwe.

Before their confirmation by the House, the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa invited each nominee one after the other for brief introduction during plenary.

During the exercise, the nominees promised to serve the state conscientiously in whichever portfolio assigned to them by the governor.

After a voice vote on each of the nominee as conducted by the speaker, the House confirmed 35 out of the 38 nominees.

Obasa said: “In pursuant to Section 192 sub-section 2 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the House now confirms the appointment of the following governor’s nominees.”

The speaker directed the Clerk of the House, Sanni Azeez to forward the list of the confirmed nominees to Gov. Sanwo-Olu, adding that the governor can re-nominate those rejected by the House.