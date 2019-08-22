By Benjamin Omoike, Lagos

The Lagos state House of Assembly on Tuesday confirmed Justice Kazeem Alogba as the chief judge of the state.

Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, who announced the confirmation, stated that the chief judge has proven to be capable of handling the office and that it was a mere formality for him to appear before the lawmakers for confirmation.

It will be recalled that Justice Alogba had been serving as the acting chief judge of the state for some months.

The House subsequently, confirmed Alogba as the chief judge of the state through a voice vote supervised by the speaker.

Justice Alogba, who was born in 1960, attended Holy Trinity Primary School and spent four years in the school before proceeding to Ikorodu High School.

He later proceeded to Baptist Academy for his advanced levels and then went to the University of Lagos, where he read law and graduated in 1981.

He started working at the Federal Ministry of Justice in 1982 before he left for private service before joining the service of the Lagos state government as a judge.