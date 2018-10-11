‘APC House of Representatives primary elections did not hold in Kosofe – Dayo Bush-Alebiosu

My attention has been drawn to several media reports about a purported list of successful candidates in the recent primary elections conducted by the APC for the House of Representatives legislative seat for Kosofe Federal Constituency.

I will like to make it clear that on Thursday, 4th October 2018, primary elections for the Kosofe Federal Constituency did not hold and the alleged reports being touted by agents of malice and bandied across the media are false, misleading and not a true representation of the mandate of the Kosofe people. In all purports, it merely seeks however unsuccessfully to steal the mandate of the people of Kosofe constituency and to deceive all Nigerians across the board.

On the said date of the primary elections, all our agents across the 10 wards in Kosofe Constituency reported and confirmed that no elections were held in their wards. Neither did any election agent appear to carry out accreditation, let alone elections. For instance, as at 3.00pm in Ward B, Araromi Primary School, Gbagada; Ward E, Ketu; Ward G, Ward H, no accreditation had taken place as there were even no NWC officials on the ground to monitor and conduct the process. This was likewise reported across other wards, except at Ekiti Street, where violence broke out when hoodlums loyal to the other aspirant fired gunshots, attacked our loyalists and pursued everyone away from the ward.

Most especially, at Anthony Village, where we have documented reports about how Honourable Mustapha was stabbed in the chest and hacked severally by machete-wielding hoodlums loyal to the opposition, fortunately, he was immediately rescued and rushed to a hospital where he received treatment from his wounds, had to undergo an immediate brain scan among other things to determine the extent of his injuries and still remains in critical condition. These reports were confirmed by various media agencies on the day of the primary. We also have documented pictorial and video recordings among other forms of documentation on the activities perpetrated on that day.

Therefore, how did successful candidates emerge from an election that did not and was marred by violence and who were the INEC officials that monitored the said elections?

Obviously, this is the handiwork of mischief-makers and I urge His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, the leaders and members of our great party, the APC and all well-meaning Nigerians to disassociate themselves from the unbecoming actions of the few elements trying to destroy our democracy.

As a Nigerian who is passionate about the growth and development of my constituency and our nation and one who always seeks to uphold justice, the rule of law and equity, I will not allow this to stand and neither should anyone of us. I, however, urge everyone to pursue the path of peace and civic engagement. I appeal to the good people of Kosofe to remain calm and keep away from trouble while keeping hope alive as we explore all available avenues and options.

Dayo Bush – Alebiosu

Kosofe Federal Constituency

APC, Lagos.