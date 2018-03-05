Lagos APC crisis: I have done nothing worthy of sanction, Oki tells Ajomale

A loyalist of national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, Mr. Fouad Oki, who recently led a faction of the party to form the Broom United Movement (BUM), has condemned his suspension by the Lagos State chapter of APC.

APC state chairman, Chief Henry Ajomale, explained that the party chieftain was sanctioned in order to stop others from following his footsteps.

Already, the Surelere APC chapter has invited Oki to appear before the investigative committee on Tuesday March 6 at the Party Secretariat located at Adelabu Street.

Reacting, Oki who confirmed the receipt of the invitation, stated that the letter did not state his offence or any article of the party’s constitution which he has breached or purportedly breached contrary to Article 21(B) of the Party’s constitution.

He condemning the action of the State Chairman and described his directive of the LGA chapter to suspend him as gross violation of established procedure and disciplinary process.

“Our founding fathers are very resolute in the kind of party that we are building; a party that would ensure that, everybody is cared for and carried along, a party that will not tolerate anything that will take away members rights to choose their leaders and representatives without force or intimidation,” he was quoted to have said.

According to him, “BUM will ensure that our party’s constitution is abided with and implemented to the letter, where every member will have a sense of belonging and can actualise his aspiration in an atmosphere devoid of imposition or intimidation.

“I have humbly accepted the invitation and will appear before the Panel. I am not seeking for any office. I am here to serve and bring unity to our party. I call on all aggrieved party men and women to give BUM a chance to rebuild our party to give hope to party members of all shade and creed.

“We are united in reaffirming the ideals that made our party in 2013 to break the yoke of ethnicity and divisive politics to unite under an amalgamated legacy parties to elect a Pan-Nigerian President. Our members are growing by the day,” he said.