The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Command has arrested 33 suspects for various drugs trafficking at the airport between January and June this year.

The NDLEA Airport Commander, Mr Garba Ahmadu, who disclosed this in an exclusive interview with The Daily Times in Lagos, also revealed that 31 seizures were made during the period under review.

Similarly, a total of 146.820 kg of illicit drugs ranging from cocaine to heroin was also seized during the same period.

According to the NDLEA commander, 28 male and five female were arrested with a different mode of concealment of various drugs ranging from tomato cans, baby diaper, foodstuff to body lotion containers.

Ahmadu explained that three of the suspects arrested concealed the drugs through swallowing, he, however, advised airlines to always deploy senior officials to airports for baggage tagging to avoid the Kano incident.