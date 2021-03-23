Lagos, Abuja stadiums ready for action in June – Dare

Sports Minister, Sunday Dare at the weekend assured Nigerian sports lovers that the National Stadiums in Lagos and the Abuja National Stadium, named after late business mogul and acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993, Presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola will be ready for use by June this year.

The two beautiful edifices were abandoned by successive government and lacked maintenance for several years until Dare took over the reins at the Sports Ministry.

The Lagos stadium, hosted the 1973 All Africa Games, while the Abuja stadium hosted the COJA 2003 All Africa Games. Both venues have hosted high profile sporting events involving various national teams but poor maintenance was their bane.

Contractors have been engaged in the past months to bring back the glory of Nigeria’s two sporting edifices and it is hoped that the minister will live up to his words and ensure that the contractors deliver on promise in June.

The two stadia have been hosting the national teams in crucial international encounters but the degeneration means that the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin City and the Godswill Akpabio stadium in Uyo amongst others have been coming to the rescue of the teams in recent times before the renovations started.