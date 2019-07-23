Kasara Chukwuma, Lagos

In a move to reduce the high rate of foreign medical trips by Nigerians, Lagoon Hospitals has unveiled its newly acquired state-of-the-art medical equipment aimed at offering quality healthcare services to Lagos residents and beyond in line with international best practices.

The ultimate aim of the ultra- modern facility according to the management of the hospital is to ensure that the country has a more efficient and quality service delivery in the health sector.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony held in Ikoyi, Lagos, the Chief Medical Director of Lagoon Hospitals, Dr. Jimi Coker, said the hospital in its quest to utilize latest technology in providing quality healthcare services to patients, made significant investment in acquiring modern equipments for its urology, neurosurgery and the dialysis centre at its Ikoyi facility.

Dr. Coker, who is also the chief of surgeon of the hospital, noted that the hospital’s choice to invest massively in the new technology was borne out of the need to fill the gap in the country’s healthcare sector.

“It is a strategic decision by our hospital with the aim to reduce medical tourism, especially the number of Nigerians leaving the country to seek such medical treatment abroad.

“The number of Nigerians leaving the country to seek such medical treatment abroad continues unabated with up to $1 billion lost revenue to the Nigerian economy annually.

“Our story at Lagoon Hospitals dates back 33 years ago and it has always been our mission to break new grounds within the medical profession.

Over the years, we have dedicated ourselves to delivering the highest standard of healthcare to all Nigerians and from Apapa, we have expanded our operations to Ikeja, Victoria Island and Ikoyi.

“In our quest to utilize the latest technology, we recently made significant investment in our critical care, urology, neurosurgery and renal services at this Ikoyi facility.

“Some of the latest equipment to be unveiled today includes the Holmium laser machine and accessories for the minimally invasive treatment of kidney and ureteric stones along with latest equipment in the treatment of an enlarged prostrate condition like the bipolar prostate resectoscope, which is the first of its kind in Nigeria.

“Our Kinevo 900 advanced operating neurosurgical microscope, also the first of its kind in Nigeria, enables minimally invasive treatment of brain aneurysm and tumours along with spinal surgeries,” he added.

He further revealed that to compliment those services, hospital also established a dialysis unit for the treatment of kidney failure.

In his remarks, the Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Titilayo Goncalves, said the state government would on its own part, give maximum support to the private sector in any form of technological advancement that would add value to the health sector.

Sanwo-Olu affirmed that the state government remains committed to the attainment of a sustainable healthcare delivery syatem, as qualitative healthcare delivery is part of the administration’s priorities.

He however, congratulated the Lagoon Hospitals for investing heavily on the new equipment and facilities aimed at saving lives, building the capacity of health workers and helping to curb medical tourism.