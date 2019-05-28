Lady speaks on after-effect of Regina’s marriage induction ritual

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

A Nigerian lady identified simply identified as Onuh Chisom Maryjane has listed the after effect of Regina Daniels induction to billionaire husband Ned Nwoko, in the Anioma tradition over the weekend.

Maryjane who alleged that the Anioma marriage induction ritual carries a whole lot of consequences said that Regina Daniels is expected to remain faithful to her husband by not sleeping with any other man except him.

She explained that the beautiful actress according to the laws governing the tradition is only permitted to caress herself whenever the husband is not available to satisfy her sexual urge.

According to her, ‘’If she mistakenly sleeps with another man who is not her husband, the gods will come after her and the punishment in the most instance is death.

‘’If her husband is aware that she is cheating on him and refused to take action, the ritual will come after him and his older children. The ritual culture was designed to check the excess and curtail the infidelity of women from that part of the world.

‘’In case her husband happens to be no more, she is not expected to remarry except she goes through another round of ritual to untie herself from the man.

If she mistakenly marries another man without doing this, she will die and the ritual will also come after the man that married her without asking a question.

‘’In all these, Oga Ned is allowed to sleep with other women and acquire as many trophy wives as possible but none of the wives are permitted to cheat on him.

‘’This is the culture of our brothers and sisters in Anioma so I don’t have any personal opinion about it but let’s not forget that there is no free lunch in life, not even in town’’, she wrote.

Daily Times recalls that after much rumours, Regina Daniels was officially married to 59-year-old Billionaire, Ned Nwoko over the weekend.

The influential politician got her officially initiated into womanhood according to Anioma culture and tradition on Sunday.

The occasion was graced with high profile traditional personalities, high-level delegations from the Niger Delta, first class royalties in Delta state and other distinguished public faces in the community.

Colleagues of Actress Regina Daniels in the Nollywood Industry, members of Coalition of Nigeria Entertainers and other celebrities which includes, Amb. Kenule Nwiya, Chinedu Ikedieze, Charles Inojie, Ejike Asiegbu, Sydney Sparrow, Vichiano, MC Bob, Shortcut, MC Papi, Movrine studios etc were all present at the induction ritual ceremony.