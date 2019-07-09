The family of a female teacher identified as Pearl Sedinam Lulu, has been thrown into mourning as she reportedly died on her wedding day at Volta Region, Ghana.

The traditional wedding ceremony of the deceased to her long-time boyfriend Mawufemor Kosi Wampah, was scheduled to hold on Friday, 5th July 2019, with the white wedding followng up the next day, Saturday, 6th July 2019.

However it was gathered that Pearl Sedinam Lulu who complained of headache on her traditional wedding day, died few hours to the event after being rushed to the hospital.

Confirming the incident, a family member revealed that the deceased received a call from a friend before complaining of the headache which resulted in her death. He further disclosed that they are yet to find out what this friend told Pearl when she called.