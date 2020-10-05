Lady allegedly kidnapped by SARS in Rivers — Twitter user raises alarm

A twitter user, Omoregie precious has alleged that her friend was kidnapped by officers of the Special Anti-robbery squad (SARS) in Rivers state.

Raising the alarm on her twitter handle on Sunday, September 4, she said that her friend, who is a lawyer, had earlier complained to her on the stress she has been going through from the police men.

She said, ”My friend paulette was kidnapped by SARS in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital, i was with her less than 24 hours ago in PH.

”She was legit helpful , she’s a lawyer and had complained to me about the stress she goes through with police men on a daily in PH.

”Pls if you can help pls dm me.”

Over the weekend, Nigerians have been protesting against the maltreatment of the officers of SARS.

Daily Times reports that many Nigerians including Nigerian celebrities have called out the Federal government to ban SARS.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had banned operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad from routine patrols.