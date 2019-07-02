A Nigerian woman has accused the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet T.B Joshua, of sexually abusing her while she was a member of his church.

Her claims comes days after wife of singer, Timi Dakolo, Busola, accused Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo, of raping her.

Making the accusation against Prophet Joshua, the lady who did not give her name in the viral video said

‘I was sexually molested by T.B Joshua. I was trapped in the Synagogue for 14 years of my life. I spent my youth in the Synagogue until God set me free. The clergyman is yet to react to her claim.