Ladoja, Lanlehin others still in PDP, Oyo exco intact, says Party scribe

Secretary of the Oyo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Wasiu Emiola has declared that former governor of the state, Senator Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, Senator Olufemi Lanlehin and other political bigwigs in the state are still in the party.

He, however, urged members of the public to disregard “the purported harmonisation of the current executive of the PDP in Oyo State.”

Emiola made this known shortly after a meeting held on Thursday at the Bodija residence of Ladoja who doubles as the leader of the party in the state.

He told the teeming supporters and members of the public that the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus had called the state chapter of the party to see the development of alleged harmonisation of State Executive of PDP “as mere rumour.”

Emiola declared that the Party’s Deputy National Chairman, Mr. Yemi Akinwonmi will visit Ladoja as part of measures to douse the tension generated by the news of the alleged harmonisation of the party executive to cater for the interest of an aggrieved group led by a governorship aspirant, Mr Seyi Makinde.

He noted that the meeting presided over by Ladoja, which had in attendance, Lanlehin; Chief Bisi Ilaka, Hon. Busari Olayemi; Mrs. Yetunde Ajibola; Chief Ademola Mofolasere; Chief Bashiru Lawal and Dr. Nureni Adeniran among others, resolved that “Ladoja remains our party leader in the state with an affirmation of vote of confidence on the State executive led by Alhaji Kunmi Mustafa.”

He said “The information concerning the purported harmonisation of the State Executive to cater for some people was a mere rumour and should therefore be discountenanced because the party at the national level cannot tamper with the authentic list of the executive who emerged through due process of the Congresses spearheaded by both the Chairman, PDP Caretaker Committee and State Congress monitoring committee, Hon. Tunde Akogun and Senator Liyel Imoke respectively.”

While referring to an internal memorandum dated November 30, 2017 signed by the immediate past Chairman of the PDP National Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi and addressed to the National Executive Committee over the Congresses held in Adamawa, Borno, Kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states, Emiola quoted Makarfi as saying that “I am happy to report that Congresses were conducted successfully and Party Executive Officers have emerged in the aforementioned states.”

He further stated that the NEC in its wisdom approved and affirmed leadership of the party in the aforementioned nine states with a proviso that “there are some minor issues arising from the Congresses in Lagos, Kebbi, Kwara, Ogun and Oyo states that can in no way alter the outcome of the Congresses.”