The ladies golf association of Nigeria (LGAN) paid the parkland golf club a visit on Tuesday in Abuja.

The visit was aimed at encouraging organizers of upcoming tourneys and 9holes event in Nigeria to looks towards the direction of parkland golf course.

The president LGAN, Mrs Ekanem Ekeremadu said, small golf courses are been encouraged especially from the R and A because they intend to have tournaments and this are kind of golf courses that will suit such event.

Daily Times reports that the 2019 ladies golf tournament is scheduled to hold Nov 12-15 at the IBB international golf and country club, Abuja, with over 10 countries vying for the winning spot.