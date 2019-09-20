The Nigeria Weightlifting Federation (NWF)says lack of funds has stalled its participation in the ongoing International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships in Pattaya, Thailand.

The championship is slated for between Sept. 18 and 29 in Pattaya, Thailand.

NWF Technical Director, Christopher Nwadei, disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja that the championship is one of three events that the federation must attend to determine its participation in Tokyo 2020.

He said that it was sad that the federation could not receive financial support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports in spite of its potentials for the championship.

“We thought that with the record we had at the African Games in Morocco the Ministry will give us the necessary support to participate in the Championship in Thailand.

“We were the only federation that gave the country the highest number of medals in Morocco.

“We won 47 medals out of the 127 medals that the country won which was an outstanding performance.We have two major events in November and December, these will determined our participation in Tokyo 2020.

“We also need financial support from private organisations, philanthropists and lovers of weightlifting.

“We are appealing to the new Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, to support us in our subsequent international events,’’ he said.

He listed the remaining Tokyo Olympics qualification event as- the International Solidarity Weightlifting Championship in Tunis, Tunisia from Nov. 20 to 29.

The 6th Qatar International Cup, in Doha, Qatar from Dec. 19 to 24.

He said that the federation could replicate its performance in African Games in Tokyo 2020 only if the ministry give the necessary support.

NAN reports that NWF won a total of 47 medals, including 16 Gold, 13 Silver and 18 Bronze in African Games in Morocco.