Labourer in court for allegedly stealing iron rods worth N560,500

A 24-year-old labourer, Auwal Mohammed, on Tuesday appeared in an Upper Area Court in Zuba, Abuja, for allegedly stealing iron rod s worth N560,500.

The police charged Mohammed, who resides in Jabi Dei-dei, Abuja, with theft.

The prosecution counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, Simon Amusan of Akaraka village, Abuja, reported the matter at the Gwagwa Police Station on June 6.

Ogada said that the defendant and others, at large, criminally trespassed into the premises of Paradise Estate located at Akaraka village, Abuja and stole iron rods worth N560, 500 from the estate,.

The prosecutor said that during police investigations, the defendant confessed to the crime.

ALSO READ: JUST IN: Senate Confirms Gen. Yahaya As COAS

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections, 97, 343 288, of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Gambo Garba, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with a surety in like sum.

Garba adjourned the matter until July 14, for hearing. (NAN)