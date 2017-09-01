ULC set up 15- man committee on industrial action

…wants PHCN’s privatisation reviewd

The United Labour Congress have set up a 15-members committee that would commence the industrial action if the Federal Government fails to meet the union’s demands within two weeks.

This was contained in a statement signed by the General Secretary of United Labour Congress, Comrade Didi Adodo and made available to journalists.

The statement read, “It is a large committee made up of 15-members drawn from some industrial unions who are affiliates of the ULC.

It is headed by Comrade Kasimu Kadiri; the General Secretary of Steel and Engineering Workers’ Union of Nigeria {SEWUN} and a National Vice President of the ULC as the Chairman; and Comrade Onyeka Chris; Deputy General Secretary of ULC as the Secretary.

“ULC wants to be prepared to ensure that we carry out an industrial action that would be very effective and compel the Federal Government and governors to listen to the cries of Nigerian workers and masses.”

The labour movement said it is their duty to assist the government on enhanced governance in order to break the shackles of suffering which under-development has foisted on Nigerians.

The union added, “For the avoidance of doubt, we want to reiterate that if these demands as once again stated below are not met on or before the expiration of this ultimatum on the Friday, the 8th of September, we shall be forced to embark on this nation-wide strike.”

Parts of the labour demands include: Federal Government should ban the stationing of the Army and Police in workplaces and factory premises.

It also said that it would stop employers who are now colluding with the Army and other security agencies from setting up garrisons in factories for the purposes of intimidating and harassing workers.

The union also demanded,“That the Government should demand that the Federal Ministry of Labour sets up a task force immediately to carry out factory inspections as most of our factories are death traps.

“An immediate review of the privatization of Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) is needed to save Nigerians the agony of suffering under the suffocating darkness, which the GENCOs and DISCOs have foisted on the nation.

“The immediate payment of all the arrears of salaries owed Nigerian workers at all levels of government without exception.

” The Federal Government honours its 2009 agreement with university lecturers under the umbrella of ASUU quickly and commence negotiations with them on new issues so that our universities will re-open amongst others.”

“We believe that it is our duties to assist this government make governance more effective, so that as a people and as a nation, we shall begin to break one by one the shackles of suffering which underdevelopment has foisted on us.”

It said these demands must be met within two weeks of this date, saying, ULC shall embark on Industrial actions to assist government to respect the interests of workers and the citizenry.