ULC‎ threatens FG with strike notice over fresh demands

The United Labour Congress (ULC) has issued a 7-day final strike notice to the Federal Government over anti-labour activities.

The union threatened to embark on an indefinite strike after the expiration of the initial 14-day warning strike which lapsed on the 8th September.

This was contained in a statement signed by the General Secretary of ULC, Comrade Didi Adodo, ‎made available to journalists.

The statement reads, “We want to inform you that in keeping with Industrial Relations best practices and traditions, the Congress has issued a final 7-Days strike notice to the federal Government beginning from Friday the 8th of September through a letter to the Honourable Minister of Labour dated the 8th day of September and expires on Friday, the 15th of September after which it will embark on a nationwide strike without further notice.”

“Congress, therefore, held an emergency meeting which deliberated on the said letter and was roundly found unsatisfactory and therefore unacceptable by the organ of the Federation as our demands were not met. It, therefore, resolved to press on with the strike thus issued a final strike notice in fulfilment of the relevant statutes and traditions of engagement within the nation’s industrial relations.”

The union stated its demand to include a stop to the stationing of the Army and Police in their workplaces and factory premises, government should set up a task force immediately to carry out factory inspections as most of the factories are death traps.

“It is important to inform you that the official response we received from the federal Government on this matter vide a letter from the federal Ministry of Labour fell grossly short of addressing the issues raised by us and which warranted an ultimatum in the first instance.

“Government should immediately prevail on AMCON and Barrister Nwaobike (SAN); the receiver manager of Delta Steel Company Ovwian Aladja who short-paid workers by 75 per cent to quickly rectify it and repay the deficit; and the immediate payment of all the arrears of salaries owed Nigerian workers at all levels of Government without exception,”

“Immediate review of the Privatisation of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) to save Nigerians the agony of suffering under the suffocating darkness which the GENCOs and DISCOs have foisted on the nation.

ULC also called on the Federal Government to honour its 2009 agreement with University Lecturers under the umbrella of ASUU quickly and commence negotiations with them on new issues so that universities will re-open.

“The roads leading to all the Petroleum refineries and Depots nation-wide be repaired by the Government to avoid the present carnage of lives, wastage of products and properties on these roads.

“The proposed Bill at the National Assembly seeking to control free speech couched under the guise of the Bill against hate speech but has the real intention of protecting the ruling elite from being held accountable by the citizenry. We therefore demand the discontinuance of that obnoxious Bill by whoever sponsored it.

“The withholding of registration certificate of the ULC be stopped and the certificate released forthwith so that the nation’s Industrial Relations clime will be made more inclusive and robust.

“The immediate inclusion of all representatives of labour in the various committees, Agencies and Directorates of Government and not singling out just one centre for these purposes negating the tenets of the nation’s Laws. Any of such appointments that have been done contrary to this, we demand an immediate reversal.

“The immediate inauguration of the national minimum wage negotiating committee in line with the above so that it can commence sitting instantly. That if these demands are not met on or before Friday the 15th of September, the ULC shall embark on industrial actions to assist your Government respect the interests of workers and the citizenry,”

Daily Times recall that ULC ‎recently set up a 15-members committee that would commence the industrial action if the federal Government fails to meet the union’s demands within two weeks.