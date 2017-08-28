TUC tasks FG on the revival of Bank of Agriculture

‎…condemns minimum wage delay

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has ‎advised the Federal Government to embark on the revival of Bank of Agriculture (BOA) and National Economic Reconstruction Fund (NERFUND) to enable them to contribute more meaningfully to the economy.

President, Trade Union Congress, Comrade Bobboi Kaigama, who made the observation, said the Congress observed that‎ government parastatals, like Bank of Agriculture (BOA) and National Economic Reconstruction Fund (NERFUND), whose activities could boost government’s economic diversification programmes, are not given adequate financial subventions as at when due.

He spoke to journalists at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the congress in Lagos recently.

He said, “The NEC- in session, therefore, strongly advises the Federal Government to urgently revive BOA and NERFUND, through adequate funding to enable them to extend appropriate finance for economic programmes particularly to farmers in the rural areas and small scale businesses.”

Kaigama‎ further stressed that government had intervened in other sectors of the economy, while food and beverage sector has been left out, adding that,”This could pose danger for the country.”

‎On manufacturing in the country, the NEC-in session wants the government to revisit the issue of Export Expansion Grant (EEG) that was stopped being extended to manufacturers that are into export of products so as to encourage export and earn more foreign exchange to boost our GDP.

According to Kaigama, the NEC is in support of restructuring that enhances the efficiency of government business and creating a society where everyone has an equal stake in the continued existence of the nation.

“The NEC affirms its support to the unity of all Nigerians but opposes politically motivated statements on restructuring. The congress will not support anybody calling for disunity in the country,’’ he said.

On minimum wage, the TUC president condemned the delay in constituting the 29-member committee even after the organised labour had sent its lists of representatives to the government.

He said that labour would not accept any plan to pay minimum wage to selected few, insisting that the implementation of the wage should be holistic.

The minimum wage, he said, should be for all workers and should remain on the Exclusive List and not on the Concurrent List.

Kaigama also called on the government to revive ailing industries such as textile, automobile and paper as promised, noting that reviving these industries would promote Made-in-Nigeria goods and also boost the economy.

He, however, criticised what he called the use of imported materials by some government agencies such as schools, ministries, military and paramilitary, saying, it will not encourage local manufacturers.

The TUC boss restated the opposition of labour to casualisation and outsourcing of workers, Federal Government’s loans to electricity distribution companies.

On the crisis in Nassarawa State, Kaigama urged the authorities to address the issue in the overall interest of peace and stability of the country.

Joy Ekeke