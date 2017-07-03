Pensioners cry out to Osinbajo over hardships

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) are appealing to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to approve the release of outstanding 18 months of their 33 per cent pension arrears from the just signed budget.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, Elder Actor Zal, the union praised the Federal Government for this month’s prompt payment of pensions to pensioners.

The statement said: “The union requests the Acting President to use his good offices to ensure payment of outstanding 18 months of 33 per cent pension arrears and other pension arrears now that the budget has been signed into law.”

“The Union wishes to appreciate the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), especially the Executive Secretary, Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor, for her effort at ensuring that this payment scaled through. The prayer of all pensioners will abide with her.

“The Union thanked Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, the Registrar of Trade Unions and all government agencies involved in the monthly payments of pension.

“The NUP joins her voice to call for the unity of Nigeria and condemns all those who are encouraging hate speeches to desist and together build a virile country.