FG urged to establish Certified Institute for Tailors

The General Secretary, National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN), Comrade Isa Aremu, has appealed to the Federal Government to establish a National Institute for Tailors to enhance their practice.

The institute would enable Nigerian tailors to acquire relevant knowledge for competitiveness.

He spoke at an event organised by the Nigeria Union of Tailors (NUT) in collaboration with NUTGTWUN, to mark 50 years of tailoring in Lagos State.

Aremu added that tailors should have the opportunity of acquiring higher academic qualifications in their profession and be ‘professors’ or ‘doctors’ of fashion.

He urged that the FG should empower tailors financially to expand their businesses and contribute more to economic growth.

” Where there are jobs, there is peace and development,” he said.

The labour leader prayed that Nigeria would overcome kidnapping and other forms of insecurity plaguing it to enable the citizens to concentrate on their jobs and contribute meaningfully to national development.

However, Lagos State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Mr. Idowu Adelakun, attributed increase in kidnapping and other crimes to unemployment.

He urged the state government to continue to support tailors to enable them to do their best.

Also, Mr Wasiu Taiwo, National President of NUT, said that tailors needed more training.

According to him, capacity building was necessary for national advancement.

”We need equipment to train our tailors; we do not have what it takes to showcase our skills.

”There is no tailor in the country that produces enmasse,” Taiwo said.

He said that the union had a plan to set up sewing hubs to develop the skills of tailors, as well as, create employment opportunities for people.

In his remarks, Mr John Adaji, NUTGTWUN President, hailed Lagos State Government for providing a loan scheme to artisans and some other self-employed persons.

Adaji urged the government to help to revive industries and support the informal sector to enhance the mega city status of the state.