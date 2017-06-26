Corrupt politicians are undermining Nigeria -Labour

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have said the ruling political elites are the real enemies of the country.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba‎ and the TUC President, Bobboi Kaigama, made the remark during a joint press briefing they held in Abuja recently.

‎“Our common enemy, whom we must all resolve to face, remains the corrupt political class, who, instead of utilising our wealth, choose to loot for themselves and for their children, our common patrimony. We, as labour unions, are determined to stop our elite from throwing our nation into another avoidable civil war.”

According to the groups, “By no imagination should anyone blame the escalating injustice, poor living conditions; inability of states to pay salaries, massive unemployment and other lows on the structure of our federation.

“You have been witnesses to the degeneration of the national conversation into threats and counter-threats; of pulling down the federation by desperate forces, all of which were conveyed in vile language.”

They said that,“Those fanning of the embers of disunity needs to be schooled in the realities of war. We appeal to all parts of Nigeria not to fall cheaply to war as a solution to our self-inflicted crisis. Let us, therefore, not allow them to use the poor Nigerian workers, pensioners and peasants as cannon fodders for their selfish interests.”