Labour Party losses only Rep member to APC

Member representing Ogbomosho North/South/Orire Federal Constituency of Oyo State at the House of Representatives on the platform of the Labour Party, Hon. Segun Ogunwumi, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Until his detection, Ogunwumi was the only member of the Labour Party in the House of Representatives.

This was contained in a letter read on the floor of the House on Thursday by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Yusuf Lasun who presided over the plenary.

Mr. Ogunwuyi, alluded that his defection was premised upon the rancourous conduct among the leadership of the party, which he claimed had led to the factionalisation of the party at national level.

The young lawmaker explained that it was unhealthy for him as a federal legislator, to continue with a party that runs “two parallel executives at the national level”.

The defection of Mr. Ogunwuyi did not receive any objection from the Minority leadership of the House.