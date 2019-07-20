By Kehinde Akinpelu, Ilorin

Renowned labour leader, Comrade Issa Aremu, has advised former President Olusegun Obasanjo to remain a statesman and shun partisanship on issues affecting the corporate existence of the country.

Aremu gave this advice while speaking at an event he organised to mark the 10th Nelson Mandela Day in Ilorin, Kwara state with the theme: “Action against poverty.”

The former deputy president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to constitute his cabinet that should be composed of youth, women and technocrats among others.

He noted that the delay in the constitution of the federal cabinet has created fears among the citizenry, saying that Nigerians are expecting a new brand of cabinet members that would support President Buhari in driving the nation to economic prosperity.

Also speaking at the event, the National Chairman of Labour Party, Alhaji Abdulkadir Salam called on President Buhari to relieve all the service chiefs of their appointments with immediate effect.

This, he said has become necessary in order to reposition the country’s security system, adding that “insecurity in Nigeria today is frightening and very bad. I want to travel today; no flight and I can’t travel by road.

“In order to solve our problem of insecurity, President Buhari must sack all the service chiefs immediately because they are too old and they cannot perform.”