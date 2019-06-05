Labour leader advises Buhari not to re-appoint all ministers

Kehinde Akinpelu, Ilorin

Trade union activist and labour leader, Comrade Issa Aremu, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to re-appoint all former members of his cabinet.

He said this at the third annual Ramadan lecture organised by the Kwara state council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Ilorin.

Aremu said fresh hands were needed in the federal executive council for Buhari’s agenda to be realised.

“President Buhari needs key ministers to drive this agenda and that is why he must think outside the box of his old cabinet.

“As good as some of them had performed, the mood of Nigerians is that we need new energy, new skills, new creativity and that means you need new hands.

“And Nigeria is not short of good men and women who can drive the agenda for development,” he added.