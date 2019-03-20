Labour commends Senate over minimum wage approval

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday commended the Senate for passing into law the new Minimum Wage Bill of N30, 000 for Nigerian workers.

In a telephone conversation with our correspondent, NLC Deputy President, Amechi Asugwuni called on President Mohammadu Buhari to follow the part of honour and immediately sign into law the new pay rise document, saying it will help to restore workers’ trust in the present administration.

The labour leader while applauding the Senate for the hike in the amount to be charged for defaulters, challenged state governments to brace up to accommodate the new salary increase once it is signed into law by the President

Labour is however, indifferent with the Senate calls for a review of the revenue sharing formula in which the federal government rakes 56 per cent, states 24 per cent and local governments 20 per cent, arguing that the minimum wage bill is an independent bill which should not be subjected to adjustments in sharing formula by the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

Asugwuni stressed that such calls could further slowdown the already overdue implementation of the new minimum wage.