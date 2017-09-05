President, Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Comrade Bobboi Kaigama, has revealed that the Federal Government will begin payment of unpaid salary arrears and allowances of public servants from September 2017.

He said, the payment, which is over N200 billion, excludes pension.

Kaigama, who confirmed this after a meeting with concerned parties took out time to commend the efforts of the National Assembly.

“Recently, we wrote a protest letter to the National Assembly; and all the parties involved, which included the organised labour, Head of Service, Labour Minister, Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Senate President.

“The meeting was successful and I am happy to announce that the payment will commence as from this September.

“I commend the National Assembly, most especially the Senate President for their timely intervention,” Kaigama said.

He, however, condemned the delay in constituting the 29-member National Minimum Wage Committee; and warned the government not to stress the patience of workers beyond limit. He said the minimum wage implementation should be holistic and not selective.

“You are aware that the issue of minimum wage is very topical. While there was a pronouncement to constitute the committee, they have requested for our list, which we have sent, therefore the committee need to be inaugurated so that the process can go on.

“We condemn the delay to constitute the 29-member committee of National Minimum Wage for the country.

“The Federal Government should not take the patience of workers beyond limit, as the wage structure is no longer tenable when viewed against the economic reality on the ground,” Kaigama added.