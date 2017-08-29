Ajaero, demands release of Paris Club refund from governors

…..May go on strike within two weeks

The United Labour Congress of Nigeria (ULC) has condemned some state governors for withholding the Paris Club Debt Refund, released to them by the Federal Government to settle outstanding salaries of workers.

The National President of ULC, Comrade Joe Ajaero made this known during the Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting of the ULC recently in Lagos.

He said, “We observe with deep angst that despite collecting huge bail-out funds from the Federal Government and the Paris Club Debt Refund, many state governors have refused to pay workers’ salaries. We view this as fraudulent.

You cannot use the name of the Nigerian workers to collect money and then divert it to other uses; that is obtaining by tricks; and it is still punishable under code 419 of the law of the Federation.”

According to him,”The nation’s leadership has become so impervious to the sanctity of lives of the citizenry to an extent that our people are not only mowed down in our streets and villages by insurgents, kidnappers and armed robbers, but those in faraway South Africa have also become easy prey to the security agencies of that country.

Nigerian lives are lost in the waters of the Mediterranean more than that of any other nation; and this carnage, if nothing is done quickly about it, will surpass the deaths of Nigerians during the various voyages to the West through the inhuman transatlantic slave trade.”

He further stressed that workplaces have truly become havens for “wicked and malicious employers who seem to be having a field day acting with impunity over the rights of workers in their employ and reducing workplaces to arenas of fear and trepidation.

Nigerian workers have not had it this bad in a very long time, as everywhere you turn to; it is one harrowing tale of exploitation, abuse or another.”

He said,”Governance has been jettisoned and replaced with crass and mindless sharing of national resources accruing to our coffers not out of constructive policies and programmes, but rents and loyalties from mineral deposits.

What is churned out as policy constantly at various levels are frameworks that emasculate the citizenry further making them more accessible to exploitation by capital and its agents, both in government and private businesses.”

He said,”Our leaders must understand that their lives are not more important than that of the ordinary Nigerians; and, indeed, those of the Nigerian workers.

All lives must be held equal and sacred according to the will of God. Hospitals backed by sound health policies should be established that would guarantee greater access to health services for the citizenry.”

Comrade Ajaero explained that ULC does not need the recognition of people like former Governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole, to work for Nigerian workers, whom he alleged, he has abandoned for a long time; and where he has sought to return to by default after having used them to attain personal position as the governor.

“Adams was not with the Nigerian workers and people in 2012 when we demanded that government should stop foisting deprivations on the masses through the mindless increase in petroleum products.

He was not with Nigerians when we all asked Abacha to go, but he was one of those that campaigned for Abacha to stay.

Nigerians should ask Adams of the quantum of lives that were lost so that he could attain popularity and perhaps the benefits of all those struggles?

Adams has demonstrated continually his penchant to use the movement as a tool for personal aggrandisement and not for a genuine love for Nigerian workers, ” Ajaero said.

‎However, ULC, notified the federal and state governments in advance of an industrial action if agreements to improve workers’ welfare are not duly honored.

The union demanded that the FG, should, within the next two weeks, honour, among others, its 2009 agreement with university lecturers, adding that despite collecting huge bail-out funds and the Paris Club debt refunds, many state governors have refused to pay workers’ salaries.

He said,”What we are planning is no roadshow. If after two weeks from today nothing changes, rail, electricity, shops, banks, aviation and the petroleum and gas sector will seize to function in this country.

It is fraudulent to use the name of Nigerian workers to collect money and then divert it to other uses; that is obtaining by tricks and is punishable under Code 419 of the law of the federation.”

Ajaero said ULC was worried that the Nigerian workers and masses had been abandoned to their fate by the ruling elite.

He said the CWC-in-session, therefore, called for the immediate payment of all the arrears of salaries owed Nigerian workers “at all levels without exception.”

He also described the proposed bill on hate speech as another Decree 4 in disguise, pointing out that there were already relevant laws with which anyone that felt maligned could seek redress in court.

Other demands include release of ULC’s registration certificate to make industrial relations clime more inclusive and robust, immediate inauguration of the national minimum wage committee and repair of all roads leading to refineries and depots nationwide to stem the current loss of lives, wastage of products and properties on these roads.