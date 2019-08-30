The Paris Saint Germain star, Neymar is ready to start working hard in his current club(PSG) if he fails to secure a move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid before transfer deadline in September.

The Blaugrana have been trying to re-sign a former charge this week, but the Brazilian is leaning towards a switch to Santiago Bernabeu.

Neymar had been desperate to leave Parc des Princes, but his stance has now softened and he is happy to contribute in the event he remains at the club