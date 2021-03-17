La Liga president backs fans’ return for Spanish Cup final

La Liga president Javier Tebas on Wednesday said he was optimistic the second Spanish Cup final of the season would be played in front of fans.

The Copa del Rey from last season is due to take place on April 3 without supporters.

But 14 days later this season’s final between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao will go ahead and Tebas said: “If the circumstances are right, then yes (we could play it in front of supporters).

“We are already prepared for that. We have been here for a year, we have learned, and we hope that in the third week of April we can begin to have a percentage of spectators in stadiums.”