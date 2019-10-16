La Liga has confirmed that it hopes to switch the venue for the upcoming Barcelona vs Real Madrid clash to the Santiago Bernabeu due to rising Catalan political tensions.

The request comes amid a high level of social unrest in the Catalonia province following the imprisonment of a number of political leaders earlier this week.

READ ALSO Stockholm to host new mixed golf tournament



Should the request be accepted, it would mean that the reverse El Clasico on 1 March would be played in Barcelona, rather than the Spanish capital.

The request comes amid a high level of social unrest in the Catalonia province following the imprisonment of a number of political leaders earlier this week.

Should the request be accepted, it would mean that the reverse El Clasico on 1 March would be played in Barcelona, rather than the Spanish capital.

The upcoming El Clasico encounter at the Camp Nou will be the first match to be played in the stadium since the decision taken by Spain’s Supreme Court, the report adds