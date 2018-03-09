L.A.X Launches Multi-million Naira Music Company

Singer, L.A.X has officially launched the RASAKI HEADQUARTERS which is a multi-million Naira edifice located in the heart of Lekki.

The 24-year-old music act who has experienced maturity from his early years as a Starboy signee is taking his career to another level by unveiling the RASAKI HEADQUARTERS.

The singer who owns the brand, RASAKI GROUP, stated that the company caters to artistes in need of legal counseling since this has been a major challenge for a lot of artistes over the years.

“We have a team of lawyers whose aim is to protect and guide the intellectual properties of creatives”, He said.

L.A.X shared pictures of Wizkid, Mutay of Legendury Beatz and M.I, posing at the headquarters on Instagram.

Mutiat Alli