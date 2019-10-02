Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are both single again the couple is walking away from their relationship .. for now, TMZ has learned.

Sources connected to the now exes say they haven’t been together publicly since his “Look Mom, I Can Fly” documentary premiered in Santa Monica on Aug. 27, they were there as a family with baby Stormi, but since then things have cooled.

We’re told they’ve been trying to make the relationship work for a while, but several weeks ago they decided to step away at least for now. Worth noting Kylie hasn’t posted anything with Travis since Sept. 10.