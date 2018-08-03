Kylie Jenner Launches Her Own Instagram Face Filter

Kylie Jenner, once the queen of Snapchat, just launched her own custom face filter on Instagram. Starting from Wednesday, IG users who follow Jenner can swipe over to their live camera on Instagram and see what they look like when Kylie-fied with Kylie Cosmetics lipstick.

To get to the filter, click the face button on the bottom right corner of your Instagram camera. A carousel of filters should then pop-up, Kylie’s being the first and newest. The filter allows you to virtually wear seven on the most famous Kylie Cosmetics colors: Candy K, Dolce, Posie K, Say No More, Shady, Boy Bye, and Glitz.

You can swap between the colors, then post a video, Boomerang, or selfie to your story wearing the shade. But it doesn’t just put color on your lips. The filter also softly blurs your face, defines and darkens your lashes, and adds some serious Kardashian contouring to make for a selfie you’re going to want to post.

This marks the first time Jenner has given fans the opportunity to virtually-try on her lipstick shades.