Manchester City defender Kyle Walker will face disciplinary action from the club following breaching of lock-down directives.

Walker held a party at his home last week in total disregard of the directive to avoid crowds in the wake of the Coronavirus, a move that was heavily criticized.

He, however, apologized for his actions, further reiterating the message to stay at home as a way of breaking the chain of new infections.



“I want to take this opportunity to issue a public apology for the choices I made last week which have resulted in a story today (Sunday) about my private life…” he said.

Adding: “My actions in this matter are in direct contrast to what I should have been doing regarding the lockdown. And I want to reiterate the message: Stay home, stay safe.”

The club released a statement indicating they will dig deeper into the issue, and further called on all footballers to ensure they abide by the rules since they are role models.

“Footballers are global role models, and our staff and players have been working to support the incredible efforts of the NHS and other key workers in fighting the effects of the Covid-19 coronavirus, in any way we can. Kyle’s actions in this matter have directly contravened these efforts.

“We are disappointed to hear the allegations, note Kyle’s swift statement and apology, and will be conducting an internal disciplinary procedure in the coming days.”

This is not the first time footballers are breaking the directive to ensure they stay home as the world battles the deadly virus.