The Osun chapter of Federation of Informal Workers Organisation (FIWON) has described the death of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Abba Kyari, as a colossal loss to the nation.

The State Cordinator of the Civil Society Organisation , Mr Ibrahim Olayinka, said this in an interview on Saturday in Osogbo.

Olayinka, who lamented that the late Kyari had succumbed to the dreaded COVID-19, said the deceased ” would be missed by Nigerians for his role in governance and contributions to the growth of the country.”

He advised Nigerians to imbibe all the precautionary directives against the pandemic such as social distancing, washing of hands as well as use of face mask and hand sanitisers to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Olayinka also called on Nigerians to continue to pray for the country, adding that the coronavirus would soon be defeated.

Presidency on Saturday morning announced the passage of Kyari.

Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja.

”The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020.

”May God accept his soul.

”Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly,” the statement said. (NAN)